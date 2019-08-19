Special Election in Central Pennsylvania Tuesday

Posted 4:38 pm, August 19, 2019, by , Updated at 04:51PM, August 19, 2019

There is a special election in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, August 20.

Voters in Snyder and Union counties will head to the polls to vote for a new state representative in Pennsylvania’s 85th district.

Republican David Rowe, a small business owner, is facing off against Democrat Jenn Rager-Kay, a physician.

A former state worker, Republican Clair Moyer, is running a write-in campaign.

The winner replaces Republican Fred Keller, who was recently elected to the U.S. Congress.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

