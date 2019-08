CARBONDALE, Pa. — Police in Carbondale are looking for someone they believe passed counterfeit currency.

Officers released a photo of a person of interest in a case.

Investigators believe the man in the security camera photo may have used a fake $100 bill was used to make a purchase in the city of Carbondale on Sunday night around 9:30 p.m.

If anyone can help identify this person, please contact Carbondale Police Officer Mackrell at 570-267-0098.