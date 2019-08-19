× Former Teacher Accused of Rape Still on the Run

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — A former teacher and coach accused of raping a student is still on the run.

A warrant has been issued for Cole Black, a former teacher and soccer coach in the Keystone Central School District. Black is accused of raping and sexually assaulting a former student last November.

Black, 27, faces multiple charges of felony sexual assault after a 17-year-old former student came forward and accused Black of raping her at his home last November.

According to the complaint filed with the Lock Haven police, Black convinced a former student to meet on November 24, 2018. The teen told the police Black picked her up and brought her back to his residence and raped her.

A former neighbor of Black says he didn’t know him well but is shocked to hear what he’s accused of doing just a few houses down from where he lives.

“It’s real strange, two doors down from you, and my kid is here running up and down the street all day long, riding their bike. That’s weird,” said Terrell Skinner.

According to neighbors, Black moved into the neighborhood less than a year ago, but he always kept to himself.

“I remember like when he moved here, it was kind of weird because he didn’t talk to anyone one. He didn’t conversate with anyone at all,” said Tyrion Colpetzer. “He never introduced himself. He just stayed to himself, you know, coming in and out of his truck with his soccer balls and his bags.”

Black was last seen by neighbors a month ago moving out of the residence.

“It was weird because you know everybody takes time to move. This was like get it in, get it out, and see you later on, you know what I mean? We thought it was weird.”

The Keystone Central School District said that they are actively working with the Lock Haven police on the matter. If you know the whereabouts of Cole Black you are urged to call Lock Haven police at 570-748-293.