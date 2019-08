Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHLAND, Pa. -- A family is forced from their home after an early morning fire in Schuylkill County.

Crews were called to the home on North 11th Street in Ashland around 1:30 a.m. on Monday.

Officials say three people were inside when the fire broke out in the basement.

Everyone made it out okay.

Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly.

There's no word on a cause.

The Red Cross is helping out that family after the fire in Schuylkill County.