Dugout’s Debut Back Down The Pennsylvania Road

The Little League World Series has, for decades, had its own mascot to liven up crowds in South Williamsport. The mascot is named Dugout, and in this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road, Mike Stevens shows us Dugout's debut in 1985.
