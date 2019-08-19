Drinker Street Exit on Interstate 81 Closing for Concrete Replacement Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE, Pa. -- A northbound exit ramp on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County is expected to be closed for at least a month.

PennDOT plans to shut down the Drinker Street exit (186) in Dunmore as part of the ongoing concrete replacement project on the highway.

The ramp is expected to close at 8 p.m. Monday so crews can work in the far right lane replacing the roadway there.

"This part of the project is going to be from Central Scranton Expressway to Drinker Street, the far right lane. They're going to be working in that area and that means they have to close the Drinker Street ramp," said Michael Taluto, PennDOT.

The exit closure is part of the same project that earlier this summer saw the northbound lanes of I-81 split in two between the Central Scranton Expressway and Drinker Street. For several weeks, that traffic pattern caused long backups on the interstate.

"Between Moosic and Dunmore, it's always a parking lot. Anytime they attempt to do any repairs or anything, it just backs it all the way up to Pittston, so it's just gonna make the Dunmore natives suffer some more. I'm not thrilled with the idea, but they're going to do it. I don't have any power to stop them," said Bobby Sullivan of Dunmore.