Deadly Motorcycle Crash in Schuylkill County

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner was called to a motorcycle crash in Schuylkill County on Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hollenbrush Lane and Route 61 near Orwigsburg.

There is no word what led up to the crash. State police are investigating.

The name of the victim has not been released.