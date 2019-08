× Crash Closes Part of Interstate 81 North near Dupont

DUPONT, Pa. — Both lanes of Interstate 81 north in Dupont are closed due to a crash.

It happened near mile marker 177, just before the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Internation Airport Exit.

There is no word what caused the wreck or if anyone was hurt.

