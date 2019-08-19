Arrest Made in Nanticoke Gunfire Incident

NANTICOKE, Pa. -- A man has been charged with firing shots in Luzerne County.
Police say Tazelle Curtis, 33, of Wilkes-Barre, got into an argument with someone living at a home on Welles Street in Nanticoke Saturday night.
Officers say Curtis then threatened the person and fired shots.
No one was hurt.
Investigators say the gun used was reported stolen back in April.
Curtis is charged with assault, endangerment, and terroristic threats in Luzerne County.
41.205360 -76.004923
3 comments
jsrant
What about felony weapons charges? I’m sure he didn’t have a conceal permit and most likely not able to own one either. It needs to start here with these people. Harder sentencing for the criminals not the law abiding citizens.
donny hud43987
Lol!! And another one!!! Lol wow!! They’ll never learn!!!
jsrant
One more for the statistics and yet they day we lie. Lol.