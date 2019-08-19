Arrest Made in Nanticoke Gunfire Incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NANTICOKE, Pa. -- A man has been charged with firing shots in Luzerne County.

Police say Tazelle Curtis, 33, of Wilkes-Barre, got into an argument with someone living at a home on Welles Street in Nanticoke Saturday night.

Officers say Curtis then threatened the person and fired shots.

No one was hurt.

Investigators say the gun used was reported stolen back in April.

Curtis is charged with assault, endangerment, and terroristic threats in Luzerne County.

