Alligators Caught Climbing Fences and Swimming Across Roads in Florida

Most people know alligators get just about everywhere in Florida, but now they’ve really leveled up.

Videos from last week show a massive 463-pound gator swimming in the middle of a busy road — and another climbing a fence.

One of the intrusive reptiles was filmed on Thursday swimming in a giant puddle in the middle of an intersection during a downpour in St. Petersburg. Facebook user Roger Light Jr. caught it on video.

Another gator in Jacksonville took a cue from a viral “Storm Area 51” Facebook post. Someone caught this animal climbing the fence at the Naval Air Station in the city, and, no, we didn’t know they could climb fences either.

