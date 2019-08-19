7th-Grader Brings Home $15,000 From County Fair, Donates It All to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

HURON COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio boy’s massive act of kindness has his school calling him a hero.

Diesel Pippert, a seventh-grader in Western Reserve Schools, drew in $15,000 in livestock premiums at the Huron County Fair large animal sale.

Instead of pocketing the cash, Pippert decided to donate it all to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The money will help find cures for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases that children face.

“A young man lives amongst us who should be an example to us all,” Western Reserve Schools said in a Facebook post. “… Diesel, you are a hero!”

