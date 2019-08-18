Wrapping up Fundraising Festival for Veteran in Need of Liver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A weekend-long fundraiser for a man in need of a liver transplant wrapped up Sunday in Carbon County.

This is the fourth year for the John Hettler Liver Transplant Fundraiser.

John is a Desert Storm veteran suffering from liver disease, and he needs a living donor. He's been waiting five years.

Organizers say the fundraising festival only got busier as the weekend went on.

"It's awesome how everybody comes together, and even just showing their support, even when they don't come and do something, just come and say hi to him and thank him for his service is phenomenal," said Amanda Hansen, John's step-daughter.

John's donor needs to be Type O-positive, under 55 years old, and in good health.