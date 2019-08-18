After a scary wreck on the first lap of the ABC Supply 500, Will Power had the lead on the 128th lap, when rain brought out a red flag, giving Power his first win of the season.
Will Power Wins Rain-Shortened INDYCAR Race at Pocono
