Volunteers Help Clean up D&L Trail

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Volunteers came together in part of Luzerne County on Sunday to help clean up a popular trail.

Volunteers worked to clear brush, mow grass, and pick up trash from the Black Diamond section of the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor.

The goal is to help maintain it for hikers and bikers.

"Today we're just out cleaning up the trail, cleaning up these picnic tables, making sure people have a place to sit down and rest. We're moving brush, mowing back the sides so that it's safe for people to hike and bike and run," Brian Greene, Trail Programs Manager.

The volunteers worked on a six-mile section of the D&L Trail in this part of Luzerne County.