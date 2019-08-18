Trees Down, Power out After Sunday Storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday saw more storm damage around the area.

The storms were fast-moving but wreaked havoc in Lackawanna County. A viewer sent pictures of a tree that fell on top of a house on Route 247 in Scott Township.

There were numerous reports of trees down on wires or blocking roads.

Another viewer shared photos from Knoebels Amusement Resort, where a large tree came crashing down onto the mini-golf course.

In Luzerne County, video posted on Facebook by a viewer shows water rushing down Shickshinny Valley Road in Salem Township after all the heavy rain.

PPL is reporting hundreds of customers without power throughout northeastern Pennsylvania.

Links below provide the latest power outage information for your area. UGI

PPL

Penelec/First Energy

Claverack