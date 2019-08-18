The Second Chance Wildlife Center in Wyoming County is closing it's doors after 30 years of caring for orphaned and injured wildlife, we'll take a look back at some of our favorite stories.
Retiring After 30 Years of Caring for Wildlife
-
Wildlife Hospital Holds Open House
-
Helping Rescue Animals Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
-
After a Man had a Few Too Many Drinks, he Sent an Injured Baby Bird to a Wildlife Rescue Center — in an Uber
-
Bear Cubs Recovering at Wildlife Center in the Poconos
-
Wildlife Rehab & Education Center in Poconos Aims for More Community Outreach
-
-
Baby Animal Season in Full Swing, Leave Fawns Alone
-
Child Escapes Cougar Attack in Washington with Minor Injuries
-
Florida Woman Pulls Gator from Pants When Cop Asks if she has ‘Anything Else’
-
Ricketts Glen State Park Getting Larger
-
Zoning Disputes in Two Neighborhoods in Scranton Go Before Zoning Board
-
-
Baby Falcon Rescued from Under Bridge in Williamsport
-
Trading Textbooks for the Great Outdoors
-
California Rattled by Earthquake, Aftershocks