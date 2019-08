Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NANTICOKE, Pa. -- Police are preparing charges against a man who fired shots in Nanticoke.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday on Welles Street in the city.

Police say it started with an argument, and someone pulled out a gun and started firing.

The suspect was found nearby a few minutes later.

Police in Nanticoke say they will release the name of the suspect after charges have been filed.