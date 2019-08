Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A festival featuring classic Jewish cuisine is underway in Scranton.

People gathered at Nay Aug Park on Sunday for the annual Jewish Food Festival.

The five-day festival organized by the Jewish Discovery Center features tons of food such as falafel, hummus, potato knishes, and sweet kugel.

Kids spent the day playing in bounce houses and even got to pet some goats at the petting zoo.

The festival runs through August 22.