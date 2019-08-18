× In Your Neighborhood

R&R Auto Group 5th Annual Car Show

Clean up those cars and get them ready for show, Saturday, August 24, in Schuylkill County. Head over to R&R Auto Group in Schuylkill Haven for their 5th Annual Car Show. There will be 19 classes and 5 bonus trophies presented. You can also enjoy a 50/50 raffle, Chinese auction, food and refreshments. Registration costs $15 the day of the event. Proceeds benefit Big Impact Group of Schuylkill County.

Joshua Tippett Big Heart Memorial

Come out to Lackawanna County, Sunday, August 25, for the Joshua Tippett Big Heart Memorial. Tippett passed away from genetic heart disease. The event will be held at Van Fleets Grove from 12 until 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 for those 13 years and up. $10 for kids 7-12 and free for kids 6 years and younger. Proceeds go toward scholarships and other things he was passionate about like little league and Allied Services.