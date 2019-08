Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Runners took to the pavement in Lackawanna County to raise money for cancer research.

The Hook O'Malley 5K stepped off at McDade Park in Scranton Sunday morning.

The race is named after the late Paul "Hook" O'Malley, the father of Lackawanna County Commissioner Pat O'Malley.

This is the 27th year for the run.

All money raised benefits the American Cancer Society.