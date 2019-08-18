Fans Flock to Pocono for ABC Supply 500 IndyCar Race

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Open-wheel racers took to the Tricky Triangle Sunday afternoon for what may be the last IndyCar race at Pocono.

Some say this race, the ABC Supply 500, is the most unique event at the track. Thousands saw old-school roadsters and high-tech racers at Pocono Raceway for the yearly IndyCar race in Monroe County.

Organizers of the ABC Supply 500 went all-out to make this an event that is more than just a race which some fear may be the last IndyCar contest.

"It's a local track. It's a unique track to come up and see a race, and the IndyCars don't come to this part of the country that often, so it's nice to see a change from the stock car racing," said Mark Blasko of Coaldale.

Owners of the vintage cars showed fans cars that once won races. These cars were once the fastest in the world and remain an important part of the sport's history.

"To meet a lot of people, give them an opportunity to see how racing started because there are a variety of cars here, and it gives people an opportunity to see what it really was to get started, not rear engine cars," said Betty Taylor from Kansas City.

Al Unser Jr. raced on this track many times. He knows race fans admire the vintage cars, and Hall of Fame drivers like him who made their mark in the sport.

"Fans are what makes our sport and so to have beautiful weather like today and the race, it's fantastic," said Al Unser Jr., Motorsports Hall of Fame of America

"I like the presentation. This is odd where they have all the vintage cars here on display that you can get up close to and talk to people. That's unique. I haven't been anywhere else where they have that feature," said Bernie Blasko of Whitehall.

Attendance was up at Pocono this year, which is important to fans and organizers. IndyCar executives have not scheduled a race at the Tricky Triangle for 2020, and many fear open-wheel racing at this track may soon be a memory.