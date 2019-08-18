Dragonboat Races in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 6:22 pm, August 18, 2019, by

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The Riverfront Parks Committee hosted its annual Dragonboat Race in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

The event was originally scheduled for June during RiverFest weekend, but it had to be rescheduled because spring rain made water levels too high on the Susquehanna River.

Teams raced down the river in homemade boats decorated with dragon heads and carrying 22 people.

"It's my first time. I think I have a natural talent, natural ability to do it. It takes a lot, got to make sure you don't flip the boat," said Lucy Shemo, one of the participants.

Local businesses and organizations entered dragon boats as a team-building exercise for this yearly event in Wilkes-Barre.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.