Dragonboat Races in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The Riverfront Parks Committee hosted its annual Dragonboat Race in Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

The event was originally scheduled for June during RiverFest weekend, but it had to be rescheduled because spring rain made water levels too high on the Susquehanna River.

Teams raced down the river in homemade boats decorated with dragon heads and carrying 22 people.

"It's my first time. I think I have a natural talent, natural ability to do it. It takes a lot, got to make sure you don't flip the boat," said Lucy Shemo, one of the participants.

Local businesses and organizations entered dragon boats as a team-building exercise for this yearly event in Wilkes-Barre.