Wilkes-Barre Area football coach Ciro Cinti describes the efforts and challenges, as Coughlin, G.A.R. and Meyers come together for the inaugural season as the Wolfpack. Wilkes-Barre Area plays their first ever football game Friday night at Crestwood.
Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack Prepare for Inaugural Season
