FORTY FORT, Pa. -- People took a trip back in time at the Luzerne County Historical Society's Revolutionary War encampment.

The Nathan Denison House in Forty Fort hosted the encampment on Saturday which featured Revolutionary War-era costumes, colonial woodworking, and a colonial surgeon explaining medicine of the time.

Tours of the house were also available.

The encampment demonstration continues from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.