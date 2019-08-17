Tony Kanaan was the fastest driver at practice for the NTT INDYCAR Series ABC Supply 500. Rain forced a cancellation of qualifying. By rule, the starting grid will be set by the championship point standings, putting Josef Newgarden on the pole for Sunday's race. They waive the green flag at Pocono Raceway at 2:45 pm on Sunday.
Tony Kanaan Fastest At ABC Supply 500 Practice
