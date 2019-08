Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DURYEA, Pa. -- Boy Scouts in Luzerne County teamed up with VFW Post 1227 to host a flag retirement ceremony on Saturday.

People came out to the VFW along Stephenson Street in Duryea to see the flags be collected and burned according to the process in the U.S. Flag Code.

The flags were respectfully burned to ash at the ceremony in Luzerne County.