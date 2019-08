Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- It was opening day in Luzerne County for one baseball team even though it was the last game of the season.

The Wyoming Valley Challenger Little League field in Wilkes-Barre is finally ready for some ball.

The special needs Little League team leased a field in disrepair. Now, the work is finally complete, and an opening ceremony was held on Saturday.

Kids then stepped up to the plate for the first time at their new field in Luzerne County.