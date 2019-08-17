Motorcyclist Killed in Hazleton Crash

HAZLETON, Pa. -- A man is dead following a crash in Hazleton that police believe was prompted by road rage.

Police in Hazleton say a motorcyclist was fighting with the driver of a Mazda, purposely hitting the car's side mirror.

The driver of the Mazda then struck the back end of the motorcycle at the corner of West 11th and McKinley streets.

The 24-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation. Police have not said if charges will be filed.

