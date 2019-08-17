Man Charged After Threats at Bar

ASHLEY, Pa. — A man is facing firearms and terroristic threats charges after a fight at a bar in Ashley.

Officers say Channing Brown got into a shouting match with an employee of Knocker’s Bar. Brown allegedly threatened to “pop” the employees.

Police say once Brown was arrested, they found the gun he had was not registered and he did not have a license to carry.

Brown is now facing a slew of charges, including prohibited possession of a firearm, firearms not to be carried without a license, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest.

