River Grille in Wiles-Barre offers comfort foods all made seasonal and from scratch. Chef Matt Hernandez always has new and exciting items for guests. Jackie Lewandoski visits for a taste of their mouth-watering Lobster Mac N Cheese. They also have Saturday and Sunday brunch with items like Caramel and Sea Salt Pancakes and a Bloody Mary Bar.
Lobster Mac N Cheese by River Grille
-
Cheese Boards 101/Prosciutto Asparagus/Caramelized Onion Dip/Ranch Crackers
-
Hometown History: The French Azilum
-
Scallops and Pappardelle in Mushroom Infused Cream Sauce by 37 West
-
Take A Home and Garden Tour
-
Summer Strawberry Celebration with Salads and Scones
-
-
Patio Paradise 2019 is Here
-
The Best Burger Sauce by It is a Keeper
-
Picture Perfect for July 20th, 2019
-
Cowgirl Cheesecakes
-
Picture Perfect for August 17th, 2019
-
-
Picture Perfect August 3, 2019
-
Transform Your Porch Deck or Patio With Outdoor Accessories
-
Tips for Easy to Grow Herbs