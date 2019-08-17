Lobster Mac N Cheese by River Grille

Posted 9:30 am, August 17, 2019, by

River Grille in Wiles-Barre offers comfort foods all made seasonal and from scratch.   Chef  Matt Hernandez always has new and exciting items for guests.  Jackie Lewandoski visits for a taste of their mouth-watering Lobster Mac N Cheese.  They also have Saturday and Sunday brunch with items like Caramel and Sea Salt Pancakes and a Bloody Mary Bar.

