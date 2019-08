Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Police in Luzerne County say a juvenile is facing charges after calling in a threat to a Walmart.

Managers at the store in Wilkes-Barre Township told police a caller threatened to "shoot up the store."

Investigators then traced the phone call to a juvenile in Hanover Township.

Police say charges including terroristic threats and disorderly conduct are pending after the threat in Luzerne County.