Some of the refugees, loyal to the King, left France to escape the horrors of the Revolution; others fled the colony of Santo Domingo (Haiti) to escape the slave uprising there. The French refugees even believed that it might be possible for the Queen of France, Marie Antoinette, and her two children to come to Azilum if they got out of France alive. In the plans of the old town there was a house built for the queen, called ‘La Grand Maison.’ We'll show you this historic site.

Mike Stevens visits Towanda, site of the French Azilum. Located on a bend in the Susquehanna River near Towanda, Pennsylvania, Azilum provided refuge for a group of French exiles in the autumn of 1793.