LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A fundraiser was held in Luzerne County for The Lands at Hillside Farms.

Brandy Ayers, a high school senior, organized the fundraiser as part of her senior project.

Money raised from the spaghetti dinner and basket raffles at the Idetown Fire Hall will benefit The Lands at Hillside Farms in the Back Mountain and programs the farm hosts for children with special needs.