Festival Helps Give Former Inmates ‘2nd Chance’

SCRANTON, Pa. -- This weekend was the third year for the 2nd Chance Festival held in Lackawanna County.

The festival is a project of the Lackawanna County Prison Re-entry Task Force's housing subcommittee.

The festival, held in Nay Aug Park, featured vendors, raffles, and lots of food.

The main goal is to help inmates leave jail and transition smoothly back into society.

"These are the people that are going to live next door to us or in our backyard," organizer Colleen Orzel said. "A lot of people say it's none of my business, but it is our business because we live here and it's our community."

Money raised will help residents leaving jail cover their first month's rent and security deposit on an apartment.

