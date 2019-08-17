Jackie Lewandoski visits Cowgirl Cheesecakes, where owner Amy prepares one of her amazing, mouth-watering blueberry cheesecakes. Cowgirl Cheesecakes is located on Above the Sun Ranch in Middleburg. Cowgirl Cheesecakes lives up to its name. Owner Amy is an award-winning horsewoman and instructor. Her homemade cheesecakes are made to order and are great for any occasion. She has a wide selection of cake flavors and sizes available to order. You can find Cowgirl Cheesecakes at the Lewisburg Farmers Market (600 Fairground Road, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, 17837). Message them on their Facebook page and place your orders at least three days before pick up. Hours of business are Wednesday 8:00 A.M. - 3:00 P.M
Cowgirl Cheesecakes
