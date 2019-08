Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Pa. -- A cemetery in Luzerne County that has been dealing with vandalization got a sprucing up this weekend.

Over the years, vandals have knocked over headstones and destroyed a mausoleum at Woodlawn Cemetery in Dallas.

On Saturday, Don's Tree Service and J&D Tree Service came out to the cemetery in the Back Mountain to clean up trees and branches.

The volunteers also fixed some headstones at the cemetery.