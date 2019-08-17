Backpack Giveaway in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A church in the Electric City hosted a backpack giveaway for kids in need.

City Lights Church along North Main Avenue in Scranton filled up backpacks with school supplies like notebooks, folders, and pencils for kids returning to school.

When kids stopped by to pick up their backpacks, they were treated to games and outdoor activities.

"We realized a lot of families are in need, especially going into the school year. Financial situations can be tough, so we figured we can all sponsor some backpacks, fill them with supplies, and help kids get ready," said Jesse Miller of Scranton.

Kids were also treated to some cotton candy, snow cones, and popcorn.