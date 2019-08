Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAINT CLAIR, Pa. -- State police want to find the crooks who smashed their way into several businesses and stole cash in Schuylkill County.

The Coal Creek Plaza in Saint Clair was hit sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Troopers say the burglars got into the businesses by breaking door handles.

They also cut through a safe inside one of the businesses here in Schuylkill County.