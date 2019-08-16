× Suspected Forest City Arsonist Charged

FOREST CITY, Pa. — A man has been charged with starting two fires at the same home in Susquehanna County.

Kyle Whiting was arraigned and charged with arson Friday morning in Forest City.

Police say the residents had just moved out of the home on North Main Street in Forest City and the place was vacant.

Investigators believe Whiting set the first fire set around 1 a.m. on August 9 and then returned and set it on fire again around 4 a.m.

Whiting was released on bail.

41.651472 -75.466572