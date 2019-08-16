Suspected Forest City Arsonist Charged

Posted 12:06 pm, August 16, 2019, by , Updated at 12:37PM, August 16, 2019

Kyle Whiting

FOREST CITY, Pa. — A man has been charged with starting two fires at the same home in Susquehanna County.

Kyle Whiting was arraigned and charged with arson Friday morning in Forest City.

Police say the residents had just moved out of the home on North Main Street in Forest City and the place was vacant.

Investigators believe Whiting set the first fire set around 1 a.m. on August 9 and then returned and set it on fire again around 4 a.m.

Whiting was released on bail.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.