WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- A second person is under arrest for a deadly shooting at a mini-mart in Williamsport.

U.S. Marshals picked up Noah Stroup on Thursday.

He's charged with homicide and robbery.

Police say Stroup and Ikeem Fogan shot Rhonda McPeak when she walked in on them robbing Uni-Mart on West Fourth Street earlier this month.

It was the fifth shooting in Williamsport in just 3 weeks.

Stroup is also charged with an armed robbery at a gas station in Loyalsock Township.