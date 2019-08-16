North Pocono’s Pabst wins Jackman Golf Tournament by One Stroke

North Pocono sophomore Bill Pabst held off Scranton Prep senior M.J. Stivala to win the Irving Jackman Memorial Golf Tournament at Scranton Municipal Golf Course. Pabst finished with a 69, one shot better than Stivala's 70.
