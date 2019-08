× No Injuries in School Bus Crash in Olyphant

OLYPHANT, Pa. — No one was hurt when a school bus carrying a high school cross country team was involved in a crash in Lackawanna County.

Emergency crews said 20 members and coaches of the Holy Cross team were on their way to practice when the bus collided with an SUV on North Valley Avenue in Olyphant around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Both the bus and the SUV had to be towed from the scene and another bus came to pick up the team.