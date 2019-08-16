New ShopRite of Stroudsburg Hiring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- ShopRite of Stroudsburg at the Stroud Mall is still under construction, but on Friday, people started applying for jobs at the store's hiring center.

Developers have big plans including selling alcohol and a restaurant.

People got a sneak peek of what the store is expected to look like and tasted some of the foods that the store will sell.

"It's so exciting," said marketing manager Amanda Fischer. "It's been a long time coming and we are finally in the home stretch. later this fall we will be open."

Once ShopRite of Stroudsburg opens, 150 jobs will be created. Some people already started applying for those positions.

Eva Knight from Stroudsburg stopped by the hiring center to fill out an application.

"Just looking for a job, hopefully, full-time but I am willing to work," said Knight.

Carol Price has been an employee of ShopRite since the store first opened in the Poconos back in 1980. She was on hand to help with the hiring process.

"I think it's great. We are really community-oriented, so it's great to see everyone here," said Price.

Developers tell Newswatch 16 there is no set date on when the store will open in the fall. Right now, they are focusing on getting people hired.

If you are interested in a job, you can apply online or stop into the hiring center inside the Stroud Mall.