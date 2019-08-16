Mom and Pop Pharmacies Get Break from Geisinger

SCRANTON, Pa. — Independently owned pharmacies in our area say Geisinger is now working with them to avoid big losses on prescriptions.

Owners of some mom and pop pharmacies told us Medicaid reimbursements under the Geisinger Health Plan required them to refill all prescriptions for 90 days instead of 30. That led to a loss of money.

Now Geisinger says they can go back to doing 30-day refills through November while negotiations with those pharmacies continue.

