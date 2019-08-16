Man Under Arrest After Fire, Fight with Firefighter in Wyoming

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Pa. -- A man is under arrest after a fire and a fight with a firefighter early Friday morning in Luzerne County.

Just after midnight, fire and police crews were called to 8th Street Laundromat in Wyoming.

They say there was a fire in the basement area.

They managed to put it out.

A person who lived in an apartment in the building got out okay.

Police say the laundromat was closed at the time, but there was a man inside doing laundry.

Cops say that man got into a fight with a firefighter and was arrested.

Once inside a police vehicle, officers say the man slammed his head into something, injuring himself.

He was taken to be treated for that.

At this point, there's no word on his name or how the fire may have started here.

A state police fire marshal will be investigating.