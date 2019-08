× Man Accused of Assault after Brass Knuckles Break-In

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man from Lake Ariel is facing assault charges after he allegedly broke into a home in Monroe County and assaulted two women.

Police say Joseph Gershonowitz, 29, forced his way into a home in Middle Smithfield Township using brass knuckles.

Once he got inside, officers say Gershonowitz assaulted the victims while holding a baby.