Joe Maddon on Visiting Little League World Series

Hazleton-native and Cubs manager Joe Maddon is excited to visit South Williamsport for the Little League World Series, before his team's game against the Pirates in the MLB Little League Classic at BB&T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport.

