× Fundraiser Gives Veteran a Fighting Chance

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Tents filled with raffle baskets, crafts, food and more lined Spruce Street near Lehighton. It’s all part of the fourth annual John Hettler Liver Transplant Fundraiser.

“I appreciate it. It makes me want to be teary-eyed sometimes. I really appreciate the people coming out,” said John Hettler.

John is a Desert Storm veteran and is suffering from liver disease. He needs a living donor to help get him back to full speed.

“I have a lot of problems. I look good, but on the inside, my body is no good,” said Hettler.

John has been waiting for a liver for the last five years. As you can imagine, all those doctor appointments and bills really add up. That’s why every little bit from this benefit helps. John’s donor needs to be O+, under 55-years-old and in good health.

Amanda Hansen is John’s step-daughter. She says this benefit is not only to raise money for bills, but also spreads awareness on the need for a donor.

“It’s all to try to spread the word and see if we can find him his hero. I also say he fought for us, now let’s find his. We need a live liver donor, O+,” said Hansen.

Sissy Whiteman lives in Beltzville. She’s been coming to this fundraiser every year.

“I think it’s really important. They have it every year. It’s important to them,” said Whiteman.

John Hettler Liver Transplant Fundraiser runs through Sunday in Carbon County.