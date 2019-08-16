Disneyland Honors Free Ticket Won by Woman Over 30 Years Ago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES – A California woman recently used a free Disneyland ticket she won 34 years ago, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Tamia Richardson was 14 when she won a free ticket during a 30th anniversary promotion at the theme park in 1985. Richardson recently found the ticket, originally valued at $16.50, in a box of keepsakes.

On Thursday, Richardson was able to exchange the old ticket for a new pass valid at both Disneyland and California Adventure Park.

Richardson said she has been to the park several times since 1985, but she only recently remembered the old ticket when looking through an old box.