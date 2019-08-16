× 30 Years for Sunbury Riverfest

SUNBURY, Pa. — It’s hard to decide what to do first at Sunbury’s Riverfest, but Donna Nickles of Sunbury knew just what she was looking for.

“We live up here, but I just enjoy the festival. I like to look at my crafts and stuff,” Nickles said.

This is the 30th year for Sunbury’s Riverfest. It is a fundraiser for Sunbury Revitalization. This year’s theme is “Rewind Back to 1989.” There are games, music and lots of food.

Double U BBQ is based in Sunbury and likes coming here.

“It’s just great to see everybody come out and enjoy all the entertainment and food and all that good stuff,” Walter Heath said.

Part of Market Street is closed on Friday and Saturday for the festival. There are all kinds of things to see, do and eat.

“I like to look at the crafts, that’s my favorite thing. I always bring my little ones and see what’s new. But of course, food is second,” Vickie Bingaman said.

There are several new things to see and do at this year’s river festival, including axe throwing.

“Axecessive Force” from the Pocono area brought the axe-throwing phenomenon to Sunbury. For $10, festival-goers can throw axes for ten minutes.

In addition to that, there is a woodcarver at this year’s Riverfest.

“He carves big statue-type stuff, it’s pretty amazing. We have baiting and cast lessons for kids, we have a free golf putt for the kids,” Slade Shrek said.

Sunbury’s Riverfest runs through Saturday and ends with fireworks.